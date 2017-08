FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — An unusual sight had drivers doing a double take on a Washington state highway.

A large pig was seen hanging out and roaming Interstate 5 near Federal Way Saturday morning.

Washington State Patrol says the pig was on its way to being auctioned when it leaped out of the trailer it was in and started walking along the side of the highway.

Passersby stopped and herded the pig through an opening in barriers along the interstate so it wouldn’t walk into traffic, according to KIRO-TV.

The pig had some scrapes but otherwise appeared to be uninjured. The owner returned within around 45 minutes to reclaim the pig.

No citations were issued.