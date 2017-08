DENVER, Colo. — It’s been 13 years since the “Friends” season finale, but we’re sure many people can vividly remember the hit theme song over a decade later.

The Denver Broncos decided to put a fun spin on the theme song for fans ahead of the preseason opener next week. Take a look at the hilarious video below!

The Broncos will take on the Chicago Bears in the first game of the preseason August 10. Regular season starts September 11 with the first game against the Los Angeles Chargers.