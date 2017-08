COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A group of Nigerian transplants is banding together and giving back to the Colorado Springs community.

The nonprofit, Nigeria United of Colorado Springs, started in 2009 by two Nigerian soldiers stationed at Fort Carson.

“We have a very small community of Nigerians here. We come together, we want to give back, we want people to be aware of our culture and how diverse it is,” said Joan Duru with Nigeria United.

On Saturday morning, the nonprofit traveled to downtown Colorado Springs around the Marian House to hand out personal care kits for the homeless community.

The group made and collected all the items, which included everything from personal hygiene items to toothbrush and toothpaste kits.

“Anybody at any point can be in this position that everybody is here today, no one is exempt from that,” said Duru.

Right now, Nigeria United has just over 15 members, but those in the group say it’s open to anyone and they’d love for more people to join.