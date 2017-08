NASA is looking for its new planetary protection officer.

The position, listed on government job website USA Jobs, is looking for someone to guard the planet from “organic-constituent and biological contamination in human and robotic space exploration.” NASA says this will maintain worlds in their natural states and avoid contaminating explored environments.

A 9-year-old boy from New Jersey decided to apply for the job with a handwritten letter in which he described his work experience.

“I may be nine but I think I would be a fit for the job,” wrote Jack Davis. “I have also seen the show Marvel Agents of Shield and hope to see the movie Men in Black.”

Jack also described his fantastic motor skills and ability to learn quickly and apply new concepts.

“I’m great at video games,” he said. “I am young, so I can learn to think like an Alien.”

NASA replied to Jack’s application with a personal letter from Dr. James L Green, director of NASA’s planetary science division.

When 4th grader and self-proclaimed “Guardian of the Galaxy”, Jack, wrote to us about applying for a job, we replied https://t.co/932pj3Q50B pic.twitter.com/RhcGdnzGAw — NASA (@NASA) August 4, 2017

“It’s about protecting Earth from tiny microbes when we bring back samples from the Moon, asteroids and Mars. It’s also about protecting other planets and moons from our germs as we responsibly explore the Solar System,” wrote James L. Green, director of NASA’s planetary science division.

He also received a phone call from NASA’s Planetary Research Director, Jonathan Rall at NASA Headquarters in Washington, to congratulate him on his interest in the position.

Little Jack didn’t get hired right on the spot, but he didn’t get an outright rejection either.

“We are always looking for bright future scientists and engineers to help us, so I hope you will study hard and do well in school,” Green said.

Yes, hopefuls. That means the job is still open!

Think you’re qualified?

“The Planetary Protection Officer (PPO) is responsible for the leadership of NASA’s planetary protection capability, maintenance of planetary protection policies, and oversight of their implementation by NASAs space flight missions,” according to the job posting.

The job also requires “broad engineering expertise,” “advanced knowledge of Planetary Protection,” and a willingness to travel. Candidates should also have a degree in physical science, engineering or mathematics.

According to CNBC, this is one of only two planetary protection officers in the world; the other is with the European Space Agency.

Applications are being accepted until Monday, August 14.