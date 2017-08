COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Our August Musician of the Month is Blue Moll!

Comprising Blue Moll is Molly Boyles on vocals and guitar, Rob Beardsley on bass and vocals, Shelley Small on the keyboard and vocals and Roger Anderson on drums.

Blue Moll stops by FOX21 Weekend Morning News to play “Hole In My Hand.”

You can catch them live on August 25 at Bar-K in Colorado Springs and at the Commonwheel Art Fest during Labor Day weekend.