WOODLAND PARK, Colo. — The annual Mountain Arts Festival is continuing festivities in Woodland Park today.

The free event brings artists from all over the country, while keeping the hometown feel alive with plenty of locals exhibiting their works of art too.

Barbara Bears with Barbara Blossoms has been growing flowers at her home in Bailey for 28 years.

She puts them in flower presses and makes them into artworks. Her secret?

“At every art show we do, we try to put at least one piece that the sign on it says “free” and we wait to see how long it takes people to find it and it’s just hilarious to watch. We have so much fun with it,” Bears said.

The Mountain Arts Festival continues Sunday at the Ute Pass Cultural Center located at 10 E. Midland Avenue in Woodland Park. The event is free and runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.