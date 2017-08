NIPTON, Calif. — The marijuana industry is booming as several more states legalized both medical and recreational pot.

One Arizona-based company is hoping to create something unique, so they’ve bought an entire town.

Welcome to Nipton, California. Population 20.

The small desert city located near the California/Nevada border has one shop, a hotel, a cafe and maybe soon a massive marijuana production and tourism operation.

Phoenix-based marijuana company American Green bought the city and hopes to create a first-of-its-kind pot-based tourist destination.

In a statement, the company said they hope to create the country’s “first energy-independent, cannabis-friendly hospitality destination.”

The company hopes to build more shops and restaurants, open a dispensary and manufacture pot products like edibles.

In the meantime, American Green said it will focus on bottling cannabis-infused water in the town. Edibles and the cultivation of marijuana won’t be far behind in the company’s 18-month, $2.5 million time frame.