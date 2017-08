COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Hundreds of people gathered at Bonforte Park in Colorado Springs today to show their support for all races and religions, after several acts of discriminatory vandalism at a Jewish synagogue last week.

“The community had to have a response to what it saw,” Rosemary Lytle, President of NAACP State Conference, said, “as acts of hate, not acts of love.”

That response was people of all ages, genders, races, and religions coming together to say “love lives here.”

“This is probably one of the most diverse groups of faith-filled people that the city has seen in a long time,” said Paul Batura, Communications VP for Focus on the Family.

Even though the vandalism was mostly targeting a local synagogue, the people we spoke with said this is a target on the whole community.

“We’re a community, and we’re stronger when we stand together,” said Arley Torsone, rally attendee.

“We know the answer in community, the answer in our faith, and even Biblically, is love,” Lytle said.

The common theme we heard from people who attended, was that hate is not tolerated in this Colorado Springs community, nor should it be tolerated anywhere.