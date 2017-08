COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police arrested a hit-and-run suspect after he left the scene and tried to evade authorities by reportedly climbing a tree and jumping onto the roof of a nearby home.

It happened around 1 p.m. in the 3500 block of Darkwood Place, by Van Diest Park near Chelton Road.

Police say the driver, later identified as Gabriel Garcia, was armed with a handgun and fled the scene on foot after hitting a mailbox.

Shortly afterward, a homeowner in the area called to report a man who climbed a tree and jumped onto the roof of his home.

Officers responded to the area and were able to talk Garcia into disarming himself and to come down from the roof.

Garcia was take into custody.

No injuries were reported; the investigation is ongoing.