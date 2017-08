WINDSOR, Colo. — Federal and state officials are investigating what caused a fire that destroyed a historic mill in Windsor.

Officials with the Windsor Severance Fire Rescue received a call early Sunday reporting a commercial structure fire at 301 Main Street, the site of the historic Windsor Mill refurbishment project.

Fire Rescue said the structure was fully engulfed when crews arrived and went defensive on what they called the “very large and hot fire.”

Smoke permeated Windsor’s streets, and foam insulation debris littered surrounding streets but crews worked to protect area businesses and keep the fire from spreading.

The Town of Windsor tweeted just before 9:30 a.m. the fire was contained but that crews were still on site working to clean up debris and put out hot spots.

Officials say there were no reported injuries.

Neighbors who find debris in their yards have been advised that it is likely foam insulation that isn’t hazardous and can be thrown away.

The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation are investigating the cause.

The 1899 flour mill had been undergoing renovations. It was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.