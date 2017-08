WOODLAND PARK, Colo. — Animal lovers are uniting all weekend long in Woodland Park at the 13th annual Critter Rescue Roundup.

The family-friendly event is happening at the Rocky Mountain Dinosaur Resource Center, where you can get up close and personal with some unique animals all while learning about adopting and rescuing pets from local organizations.

“These animals, you’re definitely saving from having a hard time or have had a hard time, you’re giving them a forever home now,” said Stephen Woolf with the Dinosaur Resource Center. “But if you adopt these animals, they’re obviously very grateful and make amazing animals.”

The fun continues Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and if you adopt an animal, you get free admission to the museum on a later date.