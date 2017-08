FOUNTAIN, Colo. — Authorities are investigating a hit and run crash that happened Saturday just after 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of South Highway 85 and Fontaine Boulevard.

According to authorities, a pedestrian was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and went into surgery, but was listed in stable condition Saturday night.

Police say they are searching for an older model burgundy Dodge pickup truck with a camper shell and partial Colorado license plate starting with 302. The truck was last seen heading southbound on Mesa Ridge Parkway and likely has front-end damage due to the crash.

Roads closed in the area due to the crash were reopened around 11 p.m.

If you have any information regarding this crash, you are asked to call the Fountain Police Department at 719-382-8555 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.