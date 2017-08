PACIFICA, Calif. — Surf’s up for these pups!

Brave dogs caught some waves on Linda Mar Beach in Pacifica for the second annual World Dog Surfing Championship on Saturday.

The world’s best dog surfers and amateurs went head to head hoping to bring home the gold.

Unlike humans, the dogs are judged on how long they manage to remain on the board instead of performing tricks or fancy maneuvers.

Three dozen dogs were entered in the contest, about five times as many as last year, according to SF Gate.

The dog charity sporting event is organized by Taste TV, which also published the first book on how to teach your dog to surf.