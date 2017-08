DENVER, Colo. — The push to provide a safe place for heroin users to safely shoot up in Colorado is causing controversy.

The safe injection site is a legal, supervised place to shoot up and the Harm Reduction Action Center is spearheading the idea in Colorado.

According to HRAC, of the 102 safe injection sites currently in operation, not one has reported a single fatal overdose on its premises.

“Really, this is a larger community effort: We want to make sure people are safer and healthier. The problem is, we are able to give them all the tools to inject drugs safely except the place to do it safely, and that means it is usually rushed and hurried and in an alley or a public bathroom,” said executive director Lisa Raville. “This would take [injection sites] out of the public sphere and [put them] where [they are] supposed to be – in a medical facility. It is a medical issue and a public-health issue.”

Advocates in Denver say it would keep needle use out of public places, but opponents say the idea is encouraging drug use.

The site would provide everything but the drugs and even though the Denver Medical Society and a list of businesses are on board, there are some against the idea.

A total 63 cities in 9 different countries have safe injection sites. The first safe injection site opened in Switzerland 30 years ago, and the first in the U.S. was opened in Washington state.

Owning or operating places where drugs are used, like the safe injection sites, is illegal under the federal Controlled Substances Act.

Having one in Denver would require an exemption to existing drug possession laws.

Denver officials and many in other cities are treating this as a public health issue — not a crime.

