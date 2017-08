DENVER, Colo. — Taylor Swift is expected to testify in a civil case filed by a Denver disc jockey who claims he lost his job after Swift accused him of groping her backstage at one of her concerts in 2013, according to CNN.

According to pre-trial legal documents obtained by CNN, David Mueller, known professionally as “Jackson,” maintains that Swift and co-defendents, including her mother Andrea Swift, falsely accused him of improperly touching her during a meet-and-greet that he attended for his then employer, KYGO radio.

Swift claims in a legal response to Mueller’s suit that he assaulted her when they posed for a photo by “reaching under her dress and grabbing her bottom.” Swift says she told her mother and members of her team what she says happened, but denies that she complained to Mueller’s employer.

Fans hoping to attend the trial will have to follow a strict decorum in an order put in place by the federal judge who will oversee the case. Passes will be available to the public on a first come, first serve basis for morning and afternoon sessions. Additionally, the court has made available 32 passes for the courtroom and 75 for an overflow room where the trial will broadcast on a closed-circuit television.

The trial is scheduled to start Monday, August 7.