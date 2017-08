PUEBLO, Colo. — September is Senior Season at the Pueblo Zoo.

Pueblo Zoo is continuing its tradition of treating seniors to free admission for the entire week of September 4 through 10. The discount will be applied at the gate; no coupon is necessary.

Zoo officials say the highlight of the week is Senior Safari on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event is free of charge to honor local senior citizens. Lunch is provided at no cost.

There will also be music and a Bingo tournament to round out the day.

Here’s the schedule:

9:30am – 10:00 am Light refreshments

10:00am – 11:30am Animal Presentations / Guests may explore the Zoo

10:00am – 12:00pm Free Carousel rides in City Park until 12pm, courtesy of Pueblo Parks & Recreation

10:00am – 2:00pm Free health screenings offered by Health Solutions

10:30am – 1:00pm Live music by Tom Munch

11:30am – 1:00pm Lunch – Pizza by Little Caesar’s, Salad by Souper! Salad!

Attendees are also welcome to bring a packed lunch

1:00pm- 2:00pm Bingo led by volunteers from Target

1:30pm – 1:45pm Feeding at North American River Otter Exhibit

If you’re interested in attending, RSVP by August 30 online by clicking here.

If you have any questions, contact Kimber Weddle at 719-51-1452 ext. 106.