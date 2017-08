COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A local 2-year-old boy will be featured in a National Down Syndrome Society Video to be presented in September on a jumbotron in Times Square.

The photo of Major Mize, which shows him laughing and flashing a smile, was selected from over 2,000 entries in the NDSS worldwide call for photos.

His mother, Necie Mize, said Major will not only represent Colorado Springs, but will also advocate for individuals with Down syndrome around the world. The Mize family is an Army family currently stationed at Fort Carson.

Nearly 500 photos featuring children, teens and adults with Down syndrome will be shown during a video presentation in the heart of Times Square to remind the world about the contributions and milestones of people with Down syndrome.

The video presentation will kick off Down Syndrome Awareness Month in October and will be followed by the 23rd annual Flagship Buddy Walk in New York City.

