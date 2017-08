FLORENCE, Colo. — Officials recovered and were able to safely dispose of an active explosive device found inside a car in Florence Friday night.

Officers responded to 117 S. Petroleum Avenue off E. Main Street in downtown Florence just before 6 p.m. to investigate a report of a possible narcotics dealing in a suspicious car in the area.

Police conducting a search of the car found an explosive device inside, which prompted an evacuation of the area.

Officials say the device was determined to be active. It was transported to a secure location for disposal by the Pueblo County Bomb Squad.

According to authorities, the device, which they described as an older military hand grenade, was found by a young man who was walking in an area north of Cañon City.

Detectives and Fremont County Sheriff’s deputies search the area where the young man found the hand grenade but did not find any other devices.

Roads in the area reopened to the public around 10 p.m.