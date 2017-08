PUEBLO, Colo. — Cries of kidnapping led to the arrest of two people in Pueblo County on Thursday.

According to the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office, a caller reported a possible kidnapping around 8 a.m. at a rest stop on Interstate 25 near Colorado City.

The caller said she heard a woman screaming “kidnapping, kidnapping” and saw what appeared to be a woman holding someone else down in the backseat of a parked car. The caller was able to provide authorities with a license plate and description of the suspect car.

Deputies were able to pull over the car as it was heading onto the northbound lanes of I-25. According to the Sheriff’s Office, a man and woman who claimed they didn’t know each other were inside the car. The woman told authorities she asked the man for a ride to Colorado Springs as he was traveling through Trinidad.

The man and woman also told authorities they had an argument in public and the woman admitted to yelling “kidnapping” in order to get attention. The woman insisted she got into the car on her own free will, according to authorities.

During the investigation, the woman told authorities her name was Jennifer but after no information was found, she later admitted to giving them a fake name.

Officials say the woman was listed as a protected party on a restraining order that denied contact between her and the driver of the car.

The woman was also wanted on an outstanding traffic warrant out of El Paso County.

The man, 53-year-old Edward Crump, was charged with a restraining order violation. The woman, 38-year-old Julie Welsh, was booked on her traffic warrant and released.