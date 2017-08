DENVER, Colo. — Nursing moms will soon have their own place to breastfeed or pump at all of Denver’s downtown pro sports venues thanks to UCHealth’s partnerships with the Colorado Rockies and Denver Broncos.

The sports organizations on Friday announced the brand new Mamava nursing suites are being installed in the main concourses at Coors Field and Sports Authority Field at Mile High.

According to officials, Mamava nursing suites will be self-contained, mobile pods with comfortable benches, a fold-down table, an electrical outlet for plugging in a breast pump, and a door that can be locked for privacy. While the pod is intended for individual use, officials say there’s plenty of room for mommies, diaper bags and other children to come along.

“Coors Field has always been a family friendly ballpark, and we are glad to be able to provide this benefit to the many young families who attend Rockies games,” said Kevin Kahn, vice president/chief customer officer, Ballpark Operations.

Additionally, UCHealth has also purchased and installed the lactation suite located in the concourse at Pepsi Center, which is home to the Colorado Avalanche and Denver Nuggets.

UCHealth’s purchase and installation of the air-conditioned lactation suites makes Denver the first and only city in the country to offer nursing suits in all downtown professional sports venues.

Fans attending Denver’s home preseason opener against the Green Bay Packers on August 26 will be among the first to enjoy the new amenity.