COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Fire crews are working to contain flare-ups following a fire at an office space in the Seven Falls area Saturday.

Officials say the fire broke out sometime during a shift change around 8 a.m. No one was inside when the fire broke out, according to authorities.

The fire is contained but multiple agencies are on scene working to control flare-ups in the area. Officials say there are active flames but the perimeter is surrounded.

There were no reported injuries.

Officials say Seven Falls will be closed for the rest of the day.