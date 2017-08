STATEWIDE — Some new data now shows that Colorado drivers may be among the worst in the country, according to The Denver Post.

Insurer Nationwide analyzed data from its SmartRide telematics program, which installs a small device in cars that tracks a driver’s habits including hard braking, fast acceleration and nighttime driving.

The data showed Colorado drivers have a high frequency of speeding up and also found the most aggressive driving is on Thursdays, especially during the morning commute.

Nationwide said drivers in Colorado have “among the worst driving habits,” similar to those of drivers in Washington D.C., New York, Arizona and Pennsylvania.

The data was collected from over 40,000 current drivers in Nationwide’s program and over 3 million drivers who have already gone through the program.

