COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Classic is just around the corner!

The 313-mile race route starts in Colorado Springs on Thursday, August 10 and ends in Denver on Sunday, August 13.

The Women’s race kicks off in Colorado Springs from 10 a.m. to 11:35 a.m., with the Men’s race from 1:10 p.m. to 4:40 p.m.

Road and ramp closures begin at 9 a.m. and end at 5 p.m.

If you expect to be out and about Thursday, expect the following road closures for specific areas:

Garden of the Gods : closed from 11 p.m. August 9 through 5 p.m. August 10 The park will be open to pedestrian and bicycles, however all visitors must stay off the race course at all times. The park is scheduled to fully reopen at 5 p.m. on August 10 or when the race ends. Rock Ledge Ranch will be closed until 5 p.m. August 10 The Garden of the Gods Visitor Center will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on August 10. Vehicle access will be from 8 – 9 a.m. The café, gift shop, movie and exhibits will all be open. Jeep, trolley and Segway tours will not be available.

Pikes Peak Ave : closed to vehicle traffic starting at 1 p.m. August 9 through 5 p.m. August 10 This will be the start and finish of the race.

Downtown Colorado Springs and surrounding streets : closed to vehicle traffic August 10, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. This area includes the area between Cascade Ave. and Mesa Road on the east, Tejon Street on the west, Cache La Poudre on the north, and Colorado Ave. on the south end. No vehicle traffic will be allowed in the area. Pedestrian traffic will be limited. To enter or exit the area, contact an officer along the route. Expect long delays. Surrounding streets leading up to the above closure area will also be closed (see map)

: closed to vehicle traffic August 10, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center : surrounding streets closed August 10 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will be an officer posted at Dale Street and Cascade Ave. to help people leave the area. Expect long delays.

Colorado Ave : closed to vehicle traffic from Nevada Ave. to 30th Street on August 10 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Use Hwy 24 (Cimmaron Street) or Uintah Street as alternates. Note : Traffic on Uintah Street will not be allowed to cross the race route at 30th Street. There will be officers located at the following crossing points. Expect long delays. 15th and Colorado Ave. 21st and Colorado Ave.



Pikes Peak Ave. west of 30th Street : closed on August 10 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will be officers located at the following crossing points. Expect long delays. 31st and Pikes Peak Ave. 34th and Pikes Peak Ave.

Ridge Road, 30th St, Mesa Rd, Fontmore Rd : closed to vehicle traffic on August 10 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or when the race ends. These streets are part of the race route. Streets leading up to the race route may also be closed. For example, 30th will be closed at Garden of the Gods Road. See map for more details.

Pleasant Valley neighborhood : access to this area will be restricted on August 10 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Residents in this area will be allowed to leave. They can re-enter the neighborhood at 31st Street and Pikes Peak Ave. Expect delays when leaving or entering the area during the race. Officers will be posted at the following intersections to assist residents out of the neighborhood. Expect long delays. 30th and Bijou St. 30th and Castle Road.

Residents living between Mesa Rd and 30th Street : access to this area will be restricted on August 10 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Officers will be posted in neighborhoods to escort residents so they can exit through the Kissing Camels neighborhood. Residents in this area will be allowed to leave, however, no traffic will be allowed back into the neighborhood until 5 p.m. or the race is finished.

Kissing Camels neighborhood Access from Mesa Road will not be allowed on August 10 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Entrance to the neighborhood will be available from the east side of the neighborhood near the King Soopers off Centennial Boulevard.

Residents living south of Colorado Ave. This area will not be closed but because of the proximity to the race route, be prepared for delays getting in and out of the neighborhood.



Additionally, keep in mind while the northbound and southbound off-ramps at Interstate 25/Bijou Street Interchange will be closed, the on-ramps will remain open. Some turn lanes will be closed on U.S. 24, east and west of the Interstate 25/Cimarron Street interchange. Delays should be expected due to these lane closures and the ramp closures at Bijou.

Note that delay and closure times are estimates and subject to change depending on the pace of the race, weather, and other unanticipated conditions.

>> Click here to see an interactive map.