COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police arrested two suspects who tried to sell stolen merchandise at a local paintball store Friday night.

Police responded to DMC Paintball located at 3838 Maizeland Road near N. Academy Boulevard and Radiant Drive just after 5 p.m. after a caller reported multiple suspects were at the store trying to sell merchandise they knew was stolen in a previous burglary that happened in the county.

The responding officers contacted the suspects in a stolen car that was taken in an unrelated case, according to authorities.

Police conducted a felony stop and detained both suspects, identified as 25-year-old Chance Ruuti and 21-year-old Isaac Guillory.

Additionally, officers recovered suspected heroin in the car along with other stolen items.

Ruuti and Guillory will be charged with Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance, Theft and Motor Vehicle Theft.