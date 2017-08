COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Academy Riding Stables will close on August 20, according to the stable manager.

The manager told us he could not explain why the stables are closing, because the owners had not authorized a statement as of Friday morning.

The company, which is located on El Paso Boulevard, offers guided horseback rides through Garden of the Gods Park. They also offer boarding facilities for horses.

The Colorado Springs parks department, which manages Garden of the Gods, said Friday morning that they have not received any notice of the closure.

