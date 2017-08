COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A wanted suspect was arrested after a domestic disturbance in the Briargate area Wednesday evening, according to police.

Police said around 5:45 p.m., they got a call about a domestic disturbance at the Commons at Briargate apartments at the intersection of Lexington Drive and Research Parkway. When officers arrived, they learned one person involved, 35-year-old Jose Ruiz, had warrants for burglary and assault.

Police found Ruiz in a nearby shopping center and arrested him without further incident.

An emergency alert was sent out to area residents advising them to stay indoors while officers searched for Ruiz.