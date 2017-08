PUEBLO, Colo. — Two people were arrested after leading officers on a chase in Pueblo Monday night, according to police.

Police said around 11 p.m., they were called to the area of Aquila Drive and Outlook Boulevard to investigate a report of a wanted man driving in the area and brandishing a gun. Police spotted the suspect’s car near the Central Avenue exit of Interstate 25. They tried to pull it over, but the driver refused to stop and led officers on a chase. The driver eventually lost control of his car and crashed into a curb, stalling the engine. Three people got out of the car and ran away. Officers captured two of them, 39-year-old Marvin Christopher and 20-year-old Aja James. They could not find the third person.

Police said Christopher and James were both in possession of meth, and one of them also had a gun. Police are awaiting a warrant to search their car.