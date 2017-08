Related Coverage Two killed, two injured in shooting at Colorado Springs townhomes

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police have identified the two people who were killed in a shooting at a Colorado Springs townhome complex earlier this week.

The shooting happened at the Kingsborough Apartments on Academy Boulevard just south of North Carefree Circle. Police first received a call about shots fired in the area around 9 p.m. Monday. The shooting scene was active for more than five hours, according to police.

Once police had secured the scene, they found two people–a man and a woman–dead inside a townhome. The woman was identified as Amanda Patti, 43, of Colorado Springs. Police determined the man, 38-year-old Madrios Ah Chang of Colorado Springs, was the suspect in the shooting. He died by suicide, according to police.

Two other people were also shot in the incident. They are in stable condition at the hospital, according to police. Their names have not been released.