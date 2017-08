COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — For some kids, the first day of school is already in the books, but those who haven’t zipped up their backpacks quite yet, might need some help.

Many parents spend over $100 in school supplies per child, which can be a lot, especially for families with multiple school aged kids.

The Fieldhouse Brewing Company is hosting their third year of the Packs for Pints event.

The public can bring in a backpack full of school supplies and they’ll discount their pints a $1 for the night.

The owner of the brewery, Nicki Fields, said she wants this event to give the community a good report card.

“We just want to be able to provide those kids, with the confidence and dignity going back to school starting off on the right foot that all their friends have,” said Fields.

Every person that brings in a backpack full of school supplies, they’ll give you a $1 off your pints for the night.

Terry Smith filled a backpack to help keep kids’ minds focused on learning.

“I figure if I can help out other people I want to do that,” said Smith. “They can just worry about learning in school instead of all the superficial items that may block their minds and may distract them inadvertently in school.”

He said it’s not just about the free beer, but it didn’t hurt.

“I’m not going to lie the discounted beer was a first factor,” said Smith. “It’s just a good way to give back and if I get a little something out of it then I’m not going to complain.”

Fields said by helping youth score high on education, it will boost the local economy in the future to get a good grade too.

“Raise these kids up into future business leaders its good for the community its good for everybody,” said Fields.

All of the backpacks will be donated to Crossfire Ministries.

Last year the brewery collected 60 back packs and they hope to surpass 75 this year.

They said if you missed the event, the brewery will still accept backpacks ans donations until Friday, August 4th.