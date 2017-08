COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A woman was arrested after firing a shot in a southwestern Colorado Springs cul de sac and then running from officers Wednesday afternoon, according to police.

Police said around 3:40 p.m., they got a call about a woman walking on Zodiac Drive with a shotgun. When officers arrived, they saw the woman, later identified as 46-year-old Stacy Stallwood, at the end of the cul de sac. They ordered her to drop her gun, but she refused. She then fired a shot into the air and ran into the woods, according to police.

Police set up containment and eventually spotted Stallwood on nearby Constellation Avenue. She was contacted by a K9 and arrested, according to police.

An emergency notification was sent to area residents advising them to stay indoors while police searched for the suspect. An all-clear message was sent around 5 p.m.