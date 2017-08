Related Coverage Eric Ashby’s loved ones still looking for answers

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Friends of the man who went missing on a trip and didn’t report it, won’t face any changes. The reason? Colorado laws, or lack thereof.

Right now, Colorado has mandatory reporting laws only for specific instances, like child abuse and neglect.If you fail to report these offenses, you’d be charged with a class B misdemeanor.

However, the way the Colorado law stands right now, there’s nothing illegal about failing to report witnessing serious injury or death.

Since Eric Ashby vanished on the Arkansas River over five weeks ago, his friends and family want the laws about mandatory reporting to change.

Dave Gambrell is one of Ashby’s best friends, and has been the family spokesperson over the last several weeks.

“When somebody has seen somebody in harms way, or somebody sees somebody who has met their fate,” Gambrell said, “it is their civic responsibility as a member of the community, as a member of the state, to report that to authorities.”

That’s not what happened in Ashby’s case. According to Facebook posts by those that were with Ashby that day, they said he was alive on a rock, but they froze. They did nothing to help, and they didn’t even call 911.

Currently, there is no Colorado law that states a duty to call 911 in emergency situations.

“Unfortunately, it’s when tragedies happen, that we realize that laws need to be created,” Jacqueline Kirby, El Paso County Sheriff’s media relations deputy, said.

Ashby’s family and friends are hoping their loss can help others in the future. Deputy Kirby hopes so too.

“It’s just a tragedy, you know, just a tragedy that somebody lost their life,” Deputy Kirby said, “and hopefully we can do something to change the laws.”

“When Eric’s remains are found, when the family is given closure, when there is a ceremony … we are going to attempt to change that state law here in Colorado, and name it Eric’s Law,” Gambrell said.

In Texas for example, if you are a witness to a serious bodily injury or death, you would be charged with a class A misdemeanor.

In Ohio on the other hand, it’s illegal to not report a felony.

As Colorado’s Victim’s Laws stand right now, if you are a witness to a crime, and you report it, even though you are not required to, you are protected by law enforcement agencies.