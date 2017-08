PUEBLO, Colo. — A Colorado Springs man was killed in a rollover crash on Interstate 25 north of Pueblo Wednesday night, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

The crash happened around 11 p.m. on northbound Interstate 25 about 15 miles north of Pueblo. Troopers said 32-year-old Christopher Adkins of Colorado Springs was headed northbound in the right lane when he tried to pass another car on the left. Adkins lost control and his car went off the road and rolled several times, according to troopers. Adkins, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected. He died on the scene.

Troopers said speed is considered a factor in the crash.