LAS ANIMAS, Colo. — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is looking for new information that might help them solve the case of a Las Animas woman who was murdered in 1997.

Investigators said the body of 34-year-old Deborah Reid was found under a bridge about 16 miles east of Walsenburg on August 14, 1997. While the cause of her death is unknown, investigators believe she was murdered.

Investigators said Reid was reported missing when she didn’t arrive at her job at the Bent County Correctional Facility on August 4. She was last heard from on August 3, when she made a phone call from a La Junta gas station.

Agents investigating the homicide are looking for any information that may shed new light on this cold case. Anyone with information is asked to call Agent Hassenstab at 303-239-4312.

>> Tap here for more information about the case.