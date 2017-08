COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo is hosting its 29th annual Teddy Bear Day on Saturday, August 19.

If your child’s plush toy has a boo-boo, bring it to Teddy Bear Day and staff from Children’s Hospital Colorado will fix it right up–while showing your child that a trip to the doctor is nothing to be afraid of.

The Teddy Bear Clinic is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. that day at Lodge at Moose Lake. During the checkup, each toy’s weight, height, and temperature will be recorded. Stitches, splints, and other medical procedures will be administered to needy stuffed animals. Each stuffed animal will receive a good health certificate.

Kids ages 3 to 11 who bring a stuffed animal that day will get into the zoo for just $9.75. Kids 2 and under who bring a stuffed animal will get in for just 75 cents. That’s $10 off the normal admission fees.