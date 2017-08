MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo.- An unwelcome visitor in a very welcoming environment. A pastor at a local church says a bear has been paying a visit to the church for nearly a week now.

“There’s reasons we love Colorado, there’s reasons we live here,” said Pastor Dan Parton with Timberline Baptist Church in Manitou Springs.

The Timberline Baptist Church in Manitou Springs is used to welcoming anyone, well almost anyone.

“I would say probably at least 300 pounds or more,” said Pastor Dan.

On Tuesday night, from his home in Woodland Park, Pastor Dan went to check the security cameras at the church, what he found was this big ole bear.

“I watched him for about 20 or 30 minutes before I called the police,” said Pastor Dan.

Bear sightings aren’t uncommon in this area.

In fact the church had another visitor in 2011. That bear enjoyed the spotlight.

But officials are warning people to watch out for bear.

On Twitter, the Colorado Parks and Wildlife say 3 bears have been reported at homes in Teller County and are warning everyone to be bear aware.

As for the bear at the church, well an unfriendly neighbor dropping off a bag of trash that may keep the bear coming back.

“One of our neighbors had dropped their trash off here thinking they could put it in the trash can, which is locked up, the bear found the trash and got into it,” said Pastor Dan.

And as for getting caught, well the bear not for fond of police.

“Anytime a car would drive by and the lights would flash, we would take off running, jump the wall and run back up the hill and then come back down when the car was gone,” explains Pastor Dan.