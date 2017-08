Related Coverage Five suspects appear in court for double homicide of El Paso County teens

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Two teens who were found dead in southern El Paso County in March “were forced to take the ‘execution position'” before they were shot and killed, according to an arrest affidavit released Wednesday.

10 people were charged in connection with the murders of 15-year-old Derek Greer and 16-year-old Natalie Partida, who were found dead near Pikes Peak International Raceway on March 12. Three of the suspects have accepted plea deals. Seven others are awaiting trial. The arrest affidavits for all 10 suspects were released Wednesday.

The affidavits indicate two suspects, 20-year-old Marco Antonio Garcia-Bravo and 19-year-old Diego Chacon, were responsible for firing the shots that killed Derek and Natalie. The affidavits also indicate the homicides stemmed from a disagreement over a stolen purse.

