COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — FOX 21 received a shocking account about what happened to a Colorado man who went on a trip with friends five weeks ago, and never made it home.

Two friends claim they saw him alive, hanging on a rock, just moments after his raft flipped over. They said they panicked, and left without trying to help, or call authorities.

Eric Ashby was the man who went missing on the Arkansas River on June 28.

Two of Ashby’s friends who were not there that day, reached out to two people who were. After that, FOX 21 received two chilling apparent confessions of what happened.

Both apparent confessions have similar context. Ashby’s friends said they were scared, shocked, and didn’t know what to do.

Antdeezy Amma and Jimi Booker were messaging some of Ashby’s friends about what happened on June 28, the day that Ashby went missing.

Amma said, “I guess it was just one of those situations where you don’t know what to do, so you do nothing.”

Dave Gambrell, Ashby family friend, wants to know what attempt they made to save him.

“I think it’s an excuse,” Gambrell said, “the truth will set you free.”

Amma continued, “we talked about it amongst each other, and tried to figure out what we should do, but none of us could think straight.”

Gambrell said he doesn’t know why him and Ashby’s friends had to hunt these people down.

“I believe that if Fremont County Sheriff’s Department was doing an open investigation on this case, that they would’ve tracked down these four individuals, and they wouldn’t questioned them,” Gambrell said.

Jimi Booker, was also reportedly with Ashby that day, and said the danger is what stopped him from helping.

Booker said, “If there was anything that I could do, I would have jumped in the river myself, but we were all very hesitant to get in, because it was a dangerous river.”

Gambrell and Ashby’s family just want answers and for the others to come forward.

“They need to turn around, look and examine their lives, and realize that they hold the key to closure to the family and friends of Eric Ashby,” Gambrell said, “so do the right thing.”