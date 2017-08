COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo — The Albertsons/Safeway Company is making getting birth control almost as easy as getting your groceries.

Thanks to a new law, that’s called the “Collaborative Pharmacy Practice Agreement,” pharmacists are allowed to provide some health care services, not just medication.

“The first service pharmacies were allowed to offer is oral contraceptives to women over the age of 18 without a prescription,” said Nikki Price, Director of Pharmacy Operations at Safeway in Colorado.

Affordability is one of the common concerns among women about birth control.

“You’re just getting to college or you just got out of high school You don’t have the funds to pay for a huge doctor bill to get birth control,” said Hannah Guillermo, a Colorado Springs mom.

“There’s a number of factors, you got economic factors, you’ve got, they’re not prepared to have a child and we don’t necessarily want women to have abortions either,” said David Jeffery, a local father.

Albertson’s/Safeway have the first pharmacies in Colorado who are publicly offering this service to service to women. It seems to make getting birth control more convenient for women. Price said women often suffer gaps in healthcare, and she believes this a solution to stop the problem.

“Being able to offer continual care to all of our patients is important, especially with the large population moving into the state of Colorado,” Price said. “An individual changing insurance, with that they have to change primary care physicians, or maybe they just run out on the weekends. All of those things can cause a gap in women’s healthcare.”

Here’s how it works if customers come in asking for birth control.

They have to fill out a form and screening questionnaire.

Some questions include: have they had a recent pregnancy? Are they currently nursing? What other medication are they on?

Then they do a blood pressure screening.

“Based on that, our training that our pharmacists took, we would screen to see if they were eligible for us to dispense and write a prescription,” Price explained.

That initial screening by the pharmacist is $45. Then if you have it, you can use your insurance to pay for the actual medication. Price said the company is working with insurance companies to eventually cover the cost of the screening as well.

Price said it will help the large number of women who don’t have a primary health care physician.

She also adds that this provides easier access to health care in all corners of our state.

“So really what this bill does, it allows pharmacists to use our background and knowledge of medication, where we can provide another access point to patients. In many areas of Colorado especially in our rural areas, pharmacists can help step in and provide some of these solutions, that we can be trained to do.”

They say the whole process roughly take about 15-20 minutes. This is now available at any Colorado Safeway or Albertson’s pharmacy.