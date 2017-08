FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. — A Florence police officer sustained minor injuries while trying to arrest a homicide suspect Wednesday morning, according to police.

The Cañon City Police Department said just before 11 a.m. Wednesday, the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office asked them to help find a suspect who was wanted for homicide and other felony charges. Officers spotted the suspect’s car headed eastbound on Highway 50 near Steinmeier Avenue. Police tried to pull it over, but the driver refused to stop. When officers chased the car, an occupant fired several shots at them, according to police. The chase ended on Mackenzie Avenue, when a Florence police officer “deployed vehicle intervention techniques” to stop the car.

The two people in the car, a man and a woman, were taken into custody.

Police said one Florence police officer sustained minor injuries in the pursuit. No one was hit by the gunfire, according to police. No other injuries were reported.

Police said they are not releasing any other information about the incident right now, as their investigation is still active.