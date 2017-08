The “friendly skies” were a little more friendly on one flight out of Kansas.

Two year-old Guy Jakubowicz shot to viral fame this week after his mother, Ayla filmed him boarding a Southwest Airlines flight from Kansas City to Chicago, according to The Daily Mail.

The little one can be seen walking right down the aisle, offering fist bumps, high fives and handshakes to all the passengers he passed.

Of course, nobody wants to leave someone hanging. Every single person he extended his little hand to was happy to reciprocate.

The video was first shared to Ayla’s Instagram page, where she captioned the video “My son on the campaign trail, attempting to win the hearts of airline passengers in the hopes of becoming the next Southwest ambassador.”

The post was later shared by Southwest Airlines.