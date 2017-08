WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — Do you think you have what it takes to be on the hit show Survivor?

A casting call will be held August 18 for those of you who think you’re up for the challenge.

All you have to do is show up and tell the crew in 60 seconds why you should be cast for the next Survivor, according to CBS4.

The casting call will be held Friday, August 18 from noon to 4 p.m. at Medved KIA located at 11201 W. Interstate 70 Frontage Road N. in Wheat Ridge.

>> Click here for an application.

Auditions begin at noon and teams may begin lining up 9:30 a.m. The first 200 people to line up will have the opportunity to try out on camera.

>> Click here to read about eligibility requirements and rules.