COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Halloween is less than three months away!

It may only be August, but one Halloween retail store is getting ahead of the game.

Preparations are underway at the Spirit Halloween store located off Platte and Academy in the Citadel Crossing shopping area. On Tuesday, the store had a temporary banner and a few signs posted to the windows notifying the public that while they aren’t yet open for business, they’re looking for some help.

A sign was posted on the door of the store inviting anyone interested in working with Spirit Halloween to apply on their website.

Are you ready for Halloween?