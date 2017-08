COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Silver Key is celebrating its first anniversary at the new Silver Key Campus.

It has been a year since Silver Key made the move from its original home of more than 38 years on the westside to its new home at 1625 S. Murray Boulevard.

Aside from the big move, Silver Key has been busy. Some new projects completed in the past year include an expanded pantry space with walk-in cooler and freezer units, client shopping and waiting areas, and the thrift store.

Additionally, the new campus also features a dining space for up to 75 people, an expanded commercial kitchen, and community rooms for meetings and gatherings.

Silver Key officials say these new features help complement traditional services of Silver Key, including transportation, case management and nutrition assistance.

All this has been made possible thanks to donors who have helped raise $4.6 million of the $5.5 million capital campaign which began in April 2015, according to Silver Key. This campaign is an approved El Paso County Enterprise Zone project.

If you’d like to help support the campaign, contact Lorri Orwig at 719-884-2313 or visit the Silver Key website.

Silver Key has been providing vital services to seniors in the community since 1971.