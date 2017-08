Senator Cory Gardner wants answers after a recent report by The Denver Post said that medical appointment wait times for veterans in Colorado are ranked as some of the worst in the country.

On Tuesday, Gardner sent a letter to Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin,

Dear Secretary Shulkin:

I write urging you to prioritize your attention to the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) health crisis in Colorado, and provide the steps that you will take to fix the problem.

On July 27, 2017, the Denver Post reported that medical appointment wait times for veterans in Colorado are ranked as some of the worst throughout the country. According to the report, 13.5 percent of all appointments scheduled in the Eastern Colorado Healthcare System averaged longer than 30 days. This is unacceptable.

The Veterans Access, Choice and Accountability Act of 2014 was implemented to fix the shameful wait times for veterans. However, this report indicates that the VA has done very little to improve the situation in Colorado. Timely access to doctors for our veterans is essential, and anything less is an incredible disservice to the men and women who have served our nation. They deserve better.

I understand that this crisis did not occur on your watch, but it needs to be addressed immediately. In a timely manner, please address why this is happening in Colorado, and the steps that the VA will take to fix this problem.

Thank you for your time, and I look forward to your response.