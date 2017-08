RIVER FALLS, Wis. — On Tuesday, over 50 employees with Three Square Market were voluntarily microchipped at an inaugural “chip party.”

Three Square Market is using the chips to allow employees to do things such as log onto computers and buy snacks just by waving their hand.

The chip, which is about the size of a grain of rice, is embedded in the hand between the thumb and pointer finger.

The chip operates on RFID technology — or Radio-Frequency Identification — which uses electromagnetic fields to identify electronically stored information. The chip implant uses the same technology used in contactless credit cards and mobile payments.