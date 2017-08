STATEWIDE — Authorities issued over 1,000 citations during a heightened enforcement period for unbuckled drivers and passengers in rural areas, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

From July 17 to 23, the Colorado Department of Transportation, Colorado State Patrol and local law enforcement agencies statewide conducted the weeklong Click It or Ticket seat belt enforcement period.

A total 1,175 citations were issued. That’s a slight increase from the 1,116 citations during the same enforcement last year.

The citations include 65 drivers for having unbuckled children in their car. A third of those unbuckled children were under the age of 4, according to officials.

A total 56 agencies and CSP troops participated in the campaign. Steamboat Springs police recorded the highest number of citations at 51, followed by the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office at 41 and Fort Lupton police with 37.

Fines for not buckling up start at $65, and parents or caregivers caught with an improperly restrained child can receive a minimum fine of $82.