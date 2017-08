EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — Several local agencies are hosting their own National Night Out events Wednesday, August 1 as part of a national community building campaign.

The campaign promotes police community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make neighborhoods safer and more caring places to live.

Throughout the nation, neighborhoods will come together in the form of block parties, festivals, cookouts and various other community events.

Here’s a list of the National Night Out events going on in southern Colorado:

Cañon City: 5 p.m. at Rudd Park

Colorado Springs: Various locations



Fort Carson: 4 p.m. at the Soldier’s Memorial Chapel on post

Florence: 5 p.m. at Pioneer Park

Pueblo: 4 p.m. at the Pueblo Riverwalk

National Night Out was introduced in August 1984 through an already established network of law enforcement agencies, neighborhood watch groups, civic groups, state and regional crime prevention associations and volunteers across the nation. The first annual National Night Out involved 2.5 million neighbors across 400 communities in 23 states.