COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Police Department will be conducting a citizen survey over the next several weeks.

During this time, a professional survey company will be randomly calling Colorado Springs households and asking questions relating to crime in the community, safety issues and police response.

Officials say the survey will assist CSPD in identifying citizen’s concerns about crime in their neighborhoods, the effectiveness of community-oriented policing and overall satisfaction with police services.

An analysis of the survey results will be posted on the City of Colorado Springs website and social media later this fall.