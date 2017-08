COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A judge ruled Tuesday that the actions taken by three Colorado Springs police officers in a fatal shooting of an attempted murder suspect last February were justified.

The ruling comes after 39-year-old Misael Macias Cano was fatally shot by three police officers — Jake Skifstad, Dale Lucky and Jeffry Whittmore — on February 21 near Palmer Park and Circle.

It all began around 3 p.m. when a citizen claimed Cano was on the roof of a building in the area of Illinois Avenue. Cano was wanted for charges that included Attempted Second Degree Murder and First Degree Assault.

Officers found Cano in the 2900 block of Illinois Avenue. When he was approached by an officer, Cano got into his car. He was commanded by the officer to show his hands, but instead Cano moved his right hand down. Authorities say Cano refused to get out of the car and instead put his car in reverse.

The officer tried to get Cano to slow down by stabbing one of the front tires with a knife, but Cano was able flee the scene. He crashed near the intersection of Templeton Gap and Fillmore Street, according to officials.

Cano led officers on a short foot chase. According to officials, an officer saw a gun in Cano’s hand. When Cano did not drop his gun after repeated orders, the officer fired a shot, hitting a gas meter attached to a nearby home.

Officials say Cano then fled into the neighborhood and forced his way into a home on Elm Meadow View. Authorities say the resident called police after Cano left the home in the resident’s Kia van.

According to authorities, Officer Whittmore successfully performed a Tactical Vehicle Intervention with Cano in the area of Circle and Palmer Park. At this point, Cano pointed his gun at officers and fired, according to officials.

All three officers returned fire and shot Cano multiple times. He was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Officials say a nearby business had surveillance video that captured the shooting. In the video, a puff of smoke from Cano’s van is seen prior to the officers returning fire. Officials say this indicates the moment he fired at officers.

Body camera footage of the shooting was recovered and aided in the investigation.

The officers involved were not injured. They were placed on routine administrative leave in accordance with CSPD policy.

No charges will be filed.