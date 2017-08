COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — It has arrived.

Chipotle officially launched its long-awaited queso in several markets Tuesday, August 1, including right here in Colorado Springs.

At the Chipotle location off Academy and Platte in the Citadel Crossing shopping area, a sign advertising the queso was immediately seen on the window.

“Not Fake News: Queso At Chipotle” the sign read.

Don’t get too excited. Queso isn’t a permanent menu item just yet.

This test period is expected to last through August, but the item could hit menus nationwide by mid-September, depending on how the test works.

Rumors of Chipotle’s queso first started circulating in July after the company announced they were testing the product in their public test kitchen in New York City.

Ten people tried out the queso in the FOX21 Newsroom Tuesday night, and the results were split right down the middle — 5 said they’d recommend it to a friend, while 5 said they wouldn’t.

What are your thoughts on the queso?